Lexington Fire Department hosts blood drive on Tuesday with goal of 150 donors

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Fire Department wants your blood, but it's for a good reason.

"It's critically important because blood saves lives," said Battalion Chief Jordan Saas.

He’s talking about blood donations, as the department pushes for 150 blood donors in Lexington in one day. They're partnering with the Kentucky Blood Center for a blood drive in honor of LFD’s 150th anniversary Tuesday.

"We like to help save a life any way we can," Saas said. "Whether that's responding to an incident, or in this non-emergent environment, where we can donate blood, and it can be used by people who really need it."

The blood drive at the IAFF Local 526 comes at the perfect time, according to firefighters. A nationwide shortage means blood supplies can't keep up with hospital demand, as trauma cases, organ transplants, and elective surgeries rise.

According to Saas, all blood donated on Tuesday will stay in the Bluegrass.

The drive started at 6:30 Tuesday morning, and you can donate until 6:30 p.m. Sign up here.