Lexington freight company collecting donations for hurricane victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A freight company in Lexington is collecting a truckful of items to deliver to hurricane victims in Florida.

The idea started off as the brainchild of KY Yellow Terminal Manager Jeff Ireland. He says when his home city of Dayton was hit by tornadoes, a similar donation drive helped his community.

"We just want to help the community in any way we can so we put together an action plan as quickly as we could," said Ireland.

Ireland showed LEX 18 the empty 53- foot truck they hope to fill Monday.

"Anything from non-perishable foods, water, hygienic supplies such as toothpaste, deodorant, toilet paper, you name it," said Ireland.

With limited resources, due to the aftermath damage, Ireland says he hopes community members find it in their heart to help.

"We're all American's and with every natural disaster or anything that happen we all come together so to help out anyone in need I think is really important," he said.

They are collecting donations at 460 Transport Court from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday until Wednesday.