LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department declared a pertussis, or whooping cough, outbreak Monday afternoon.

The health department says nine total cases have been confirmed since late April, including three that were confirmed on Monday.

The latest cases involve Lafayette High School, St. Peter and Paul Catholic School, and an elderly person.

Officials say pertussis is highly contagious and spreads through coughing and sneezing. A vaccine can prevent it.