Lexington health officials warn of increase in Legionnaires' disease

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department says they're seeing an increase in Legionnaires' disease as more people are using outdoor pools and hot tubs this summer.

Legionnaires' disease is a serious type of pneumonia caused by Legionella bacteria. Health officials say they're reminding people about the dangers of Legionnaires' as more people are outside combined with recent rainfall and the potential for stagnant water.

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department says nearly 10,000 cases of Legionnaires' disease has been reported in the U.S. since 2018. However, that number is likely higher as it is underdiagnosed, and about one in 10 people who get sick from Legionnaires' disease will die.

Legionella can cause Legionnaires' disease and Pontiac fever, collectively known as legionellosis. According to the health department, people can get Legionnaires' disease or Pontiac fever when they breathe in small droplets of water in the air that contains Legionella. Legionella occurs naturally in freshwater environments, like lakes and streams. It can become a health concern when it grows and spreads in human-made building water systems.

In general, health officials say people do not spread Legionnaires' disease to other people but it may be possible under rare circumstances.

The people who are more likely to get Legionnaires' disease include people over the age of 50, current or former smokers, and people with chronic lung disease. People who have health problems or take medicines that lower their body’s ability to fight germs and sickness—such as people whose immune systems are weakened because of cancer, an organ transplant, or HIV—are also more like to contract the disease.

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department says Legionella can grow in the following places:



Showerheads are only one possible source of potable water exposure. Spending time near sink faucets and aspiration of drinking water or ice chips are possible routes of transmission, particularly among immunocompromised patients.

Being in or near a hot tub or hydrotherapy tub while it is turned on is a possible exposure risk because of the ability to aerosolize water containing Legionella.

Legionella is unlikely to grow in typical swimming pools because water temperatures are usually too cold. However, you should sample pools if they are associated with possible exposure or if temperatures are within the permissive range (i.e., 77–113°F).

Decorative fountains are a possible exposure source for Legionella, particularly in enclosed spaces.

Submerged lighting and warm ambient temperatures in fountains can contribute to Legionella growth.

