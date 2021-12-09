Lexington high school students 'stuff the ambulance' for a good cause

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Students at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School stuffed the ambulance for kids at Kentucky Children's Hospital after collecting toys for weeks.

They collected hundreds of toys, including board games, trucks, and waffle makers.

"We went and tried to make sure that the age ranges were like equally distributed," said Shreya Chandrashekar, a student at the high school.

"We know that the kids are stuck there during the holidays, and that's really awful to have to stay at a hospital during that time of the year," said Chandrashekar. "We wanted to do something special for them so that we could make their day and make sure that their stay in the hospital is a little bit better."

The Kentucky Children's Hospital's Winter Wonderland has put a smile on the faces of sick kids during the holidays for six years.

"We'll provide the families with the opportunity to virtually choose items that are specific for their child," said Jennifer Guilliams, Child and Family Life Coordinator at Kentucky Children's Hospital. "We have hospital volunteers that will wrap them and then we distribute them to the families prior to discharge."

They're expecting to need even more toys for patients this holiday.

"We anticipate this year, we're probably going to have a lot of kids in the hospital with respiratory seasons and all the things that we're seeing right now," said Guilliams.

And these students are more than happy to help.

"We'll definitely make it special."