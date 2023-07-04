Lexington holds annual patriotic concert at Transylvania University

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As America prepares to celebrate its birthday, Lexington marked the occasion with its annual patriotic concert at Transylvania University. Thankfully they had perfect weather Monday evening.

"It's just a really nice evening. We're glad the showers went away and we get to hear some nice patriotic music," said Susan Enlow, who said she has been coming to the event for about 25 years.

"We come from Nashville, Indianapolis, Lexington. It's kind of a tradition to all be together for this concert and be here together," said Kacey Shetler. "We've been coming every year since as long as I can remember, since I was little. My grandmother was one of the most patriotic women I've ever known, so she brought us."

LEX 18

Thousands of people gathered on the lawn and deep into Gratz Park, enjoying the sounds of the Lexington Philharmonic. Shetler hopes, for her family, the event her grandmother loved so much will live on for generations to come.

"She's no longer with us, but we still come every year just to carry on the tradition she started and to instill in our children the patriotism that she instilled in us," she said.

Lexington will celebrate Independence Day all day long Tuesday, beginning with the Bluegrass 10,000 at 7:25 a.m. There will be a Fourth of July Festival and Market with live music from 10-3 p.m. at the Courthouse Plaza and Tandy Park. The Fourth of July Parade is downtown at noon. Finally, at 10 p.m., Lexington's Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular will launch from Main Street and Oliver Lewis Way.

