Watch Now
News

Actions

Lexington house fire leaves two people fighting for their lives

Pierson Drive Fire Pic 03-25-24
LEX 18
Pierson Drive Fire Pic 03-25-24
Posted at 5:50 AM, Mar 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-25 05:50:14-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fire crews spent the overnight hours fighting a house fire in Lexington.

Calls came in around 12:15 a.m. Monday for a fire on Pierson Drive not far from Russell Cave Road at I-64.

According to Lexington Fire, five of the eight people living in the home were taken to the hospital.

Two of them, one adult and one child, have life-threatening injuries, according to fire officials.

Crews had the fire under control within 15 minutes of getting on scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18