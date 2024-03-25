Lexington house fire leaves two people fighting for their lives

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fire crews spent the overnight hours fighting a house fire in Lexington.

Calls came in around 12:15 a.m. Monday for a fire on Pierson Drive not far from Russell Cave Road at I-64.

According to Lexington Fire, five of the eight people living in the home were taken to the hospital.

Two of them, one adult and one child, have life-threatening injuries, according to fire officials.

Crews had the fire under control within 15 minutes of getting on scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.