Lexington Humane Society, community helping neglected animals get back on their feet

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Sometimes the best endings come from some truly harrowing beginnings. We’re seeing just that inside the Lexington Humane Society over the last few weeks.

47 chihuahuas that were taken from one home are being adopted at a fast pace. It isn’t believed that the original owners were abusive, or neglected the dogs, they just got too hard to manage under one roof.

“Chihuahuas are like potato chips we’ve found out, you can’t just have one. People who own and adopt them tend to have multiple,” said Meghan Hawkins from the humane society.

The Lexington community heard about this story, the owners were allowed to keep several for themselves, and now only a few remain.

“People see the stories and they want to help out. They want to have a true rescue dog and these are rescue dogs, so the response has been overwhelming,” Hawkins said.

Hawkins then placed one of the remaining Chihuahuas back in the crate, and went to retrieve Charlie Brown. Charlie is a 3-month-old Sheppard mix who was badly abused and left for dead last month.

“A couple of weeks ago this dog was found tied up behind a building on Pimlico Parkway. It was one of those nights when it was freezing, and he was clearly suffering from starvation,” Hawkins explained.

Pictures of Charlie back then confirmed as much. He has since gained back four pounds, with about 13 to go before being where he should be at this age.

“Because of his malnourishment and him being so young, there’s a lot of things going on with his blood levels and getting things balanced out, so he’s under close observation,” Hawkins said.

She also said he is not suffering from any kind of PTSD, which is somewhat remarkable given his recent history.

“He is so thankful and grateful and I think he understands that he’s in a good place with good people. He wags his tail when he sees us, he trusts people and kisses us,” she said of LHS staff members and their interactions with Charlie.

Charlie would make a great family pet and companion, Hawkins says, once veterinarians give him a clean bill of health to be considered for adoption. He is expected to top off somewhere between 70-80 pounds if he makes a full recovery.

If you’d like to consider adopting any of the pets inside the Humane Society you can call, 859-233-0044, or click here: Adopt Love | Lexington Humane Society

