Lexington Humane Society waiving adoption fees for big dogs this weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's a busy summer so far for the Lexington Humane Society. Staff and volunteers are currently caring for more than 600 pets.

To help with overcrowding, the humane society is waiving adoption fees for big dogs from 6/30 through 7/2. That means it will cost $0 to adopt a large dog!

Another way people can help the animals is by utilizing Henry's Houses. Situated behind the main building, the canine cabins offer the perfect place for energetic dogs to relax and play.

"These houses are like small houses," said Meghan Hawkins, the director of community engagement. "They have the couch, they have the chair, they have the rug, they have AC, they have heat, they have everything a dog or person would want when they spend time out there."

Henry's Houses were supposed to open in March of 2020, but the pandemic pushed that back.

Now, volunteers and the public are able to step inside and spend time with shelter pups.

"We get to know that dog's personality and behavior outside of the cage and shelter environment," Hawkins said. "We get to see how'd they'd be in the house, if they're going to be couch potatoes or lie on the rug, or play outside constantly."

She says Henry's Houses not only benefit the dogs, but they're a great way for the public to give back and get some one-on-one time with a precious pooch.

"Maybe they can't commit to adopt or foster, but they can commit to spending a couple of hours with the dog or even half an hour with the dog, and giving them a break," she said.