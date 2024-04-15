Lexington Legends hold open tryouts

LEXINGTON, Ky. - (LEX 18) — If you hoped to play for the Lexington Legends, you will have to wait until next year. The clock counts down for the return of the Legends next week, and the team held open tryouts today.

“Maybe one of these guys will get a chance to play under the lights here at Legends Field,” said Lexington Legends general manager Justin Ferrarella.

“We’re the community’s team,” Ferrarella added. “How great is it that somebody who potentially grew up coming to the Legends and supporting the Legends now gets a chance to try out for their hometown team?”

A total of 10 players took to Legends Field to show off their skills on the diamond. The group consisted of players fresh out of college and other guys hoping to return to competitive or professional baseball.

“It’s a great opportunity with new owners, new coaches, and it seemed like a great idea,” said Clinton Hollon, who was a pitcher drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2013. Hollon shared, “I have been out of baseball for a little bit and saw the opportunity, hometown team, and figured, why not?”

Another pitcher, Bradley Hines, shared his baseball background.

“I played at Lindsey Wilson College for three years and then I moved up to Lexington and then I actually got signed out of a try out. I played for the Genomes when they were two teams here a couple of years ago, and I’m just still chasing the dream.”

From former pros to high school or college players who didn’t make it to the MLB, Ferrarella shares that the coaches still often see untapped potential through these tryouts.

“You know and you’re always looking for that diamond in the rough,” Ferrarella said. “I know the last couple of years we’ve been taking anywhere from two to five [players] per tryout.”

The Lexington Legends season begins Thursday, April 25, at 6:45 p.m. at Legends Field.

