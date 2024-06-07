Lexington man arrested after firing shot at vehicle in Walmart parking lot during fight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington man was arrested and charged on Thursday following a fight in a Walmart parking lot in which he allegedly fired one shot at a vehicle, according to a citation from the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

The citation detailed that during the fight in the Walmart parking lot in the 2300 block of Grey Lag Way on Thursday, 31-year-old Adam Baker allegedly fired a shot at the oppositions vehicle as they drove off. Witnesses on the scene reportedly had a video of Baker firing the shot at the vehicle.

The witnesses, the citation read, "were victims of wanton endangerment 1st degree due to suspect under circumstances manifesting extreme difference to the value of human life, he wantonly engages in conduct which creates a substantial danger of death or serious physical injury to another person."

The citation further noted that Baker was arrested and charged with "Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree" and "Firearms, discharging within the urban county; penalty."