Man jumps into river in an attempt to flee police in Whitley County, officials report

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington man fled from police in his vehicle and ended up jumping into a river for around 45 minutes in Whitley County on June 30 before police arrested and charged him, according to a citation report from the Corbin Police Department.

The citation read that on June 30, an officer witnessed 36-year-old Justin L. Dodd driving west on KY Highway 770 in Laurel County at the intersection of KY 312. Police reported that Dodd saw the officer, quickly turned on KY 312, and continued to drive east on Gordon Hill Pike toward the 312 bridge.

Dodd then allegedly drove directly to the 312 boat ramp, hitting and ultimately forcing a car off the road, police detailed. Further, Dodd drove his vehicle down to the bottom of the boat ramp, where he exited the vehicle and then jumped into the river, the citation reported.

Dodd reportedly evaded police for around 45 minutes before he "surrendered" on the river bank, around half a mile from his starting jump point, and was then arrested. According to the citation, police reportedly found that Dodd was driving on a suspended license for a previous DUI violation.

During a police search of Dodd's vehicle, police reportedly found two temporary driver's license receipts with his picture, different names on them, and identification numbers and information. Upon further investigation, the citation noted that police found a blank check with different names on it, along with a note on the back that read "Check No Good." Police said this indicates that the check was found to be a fake and was then rejected.

Dodd, according to the citation, had an active warrant for his arrest for "Forgery, Theft by deception," and "Criminal poss of a forged instrument."

The citation read that Dodd was ultimately charged with the following: