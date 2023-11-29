Lexington mother seeks justice after 4-year-old dies from fentanyl poisoning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Cheyene Helm's child died of fentanyl poisoning back in February. Now, nine months later, one of the people allegedly involved in her death is back out on the streets.

4-year-old Brighton Honour was at a family member's house in Lexington earlier this year when she got fentanyl in her system and died.

This week, Anderson George, Raven Houstin, and Briana Turpin were arrested and charged with second-degree manslaughter of Brighton Honour. Other charges include trafficking heroin, wanton endangerment, and tampering with physical evidence.

Turpin is already out on a $7,500 bond.

"It's absolutely insane to me, and I'm not okay with it," said Helm, who sees it as a miscarriage of justice. "There's just no justice. I have been waiting and praying for this day to come for nine months, and then it comes, and the individual is released the same day there's no accountability."

While Helm is very angry, she has a softer message about the dangers of fentanyl.

"We're in a whole epidemic here, and it's not being talked about enough," she said.

She's sharing a message of hope that clearly shines brighter than any darkness that comes her way.

"I tell everyone it's God's strength covering me, his peace covering me, his comfort covering me, and I pray for that every single day," she said.

Their arraignments are set for December 15. While she waits for justice, Helm is sharing her story with others and spreading awareness about the dangers of fentanyl.