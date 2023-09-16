Lexington Police arrest two people connected to shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police have arrested two people in connection with a shooting on Alexandria Drive.

Juan Luis Esparza, 19, and Juan Pablo Esparza, 18, were arrested at the scene. Both are currently being held at the Fayette County Detention Center on the below charges.

Juan Luis Esparza has been charged with the following:

first-degree assault

second-degree assault

carrying a concealed weapon

first-degree wanton endangerment

Juan Pablo Esparza was charged with:



first-degree wanton endangerment

During the investigation, detectives learned that the shooting occurred during a disorder.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com [bluegrasscrimestoppers.com], or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com [p3tips.com].