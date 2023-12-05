Lexington police: Chase involving stolen car ends in front yard

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington man is in trouble after police say he was caught driving a stolen car and tried to escape.

According to his arrest citation, 20-year-old Ahreon Gant crashed the stolen Honda Accord in someone's front yard.

We spoke with the homeowner on Shoal Lake Drive, who said he captured the moments after the crash on camera as police chased Gant through his backyard.

Courtesy

Lexington police say it all started when officers tried to pull Gant over near Man O' War Boulevard and Buckhead Drive Monday afternoon. They say he didn't stop and ended up on Shoal Lake Drive. After crashing the car, the homeowner told us he took off behind the house. The car rolled down the grass to the house, ending next to his front steps. A few outdoor Christmas decorations were damaged, but no one was hurt.

Gant was eventually arrested near Packanack Court, where police say they found the stolen keys and a gun in a trash can. He's now facing multiple charges, including receiving stolen property and fleeing from police.

