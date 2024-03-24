Lexington police open new website to help solve homicide cases

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department announced the opening of a new website designed to help solve homicide cases from 1974 to 2023.

The department says the website is part of a new initiative to bring justice to victims and families of unsolved homicides in the city and to assist detectives in soliciting tips that could help them solve cases.

Cases listed on the website include the victim's name, the case number, the homicide date, the case overview, and a picture, if available. Detectives ask anyone who may have a photo of victims to submit it so the website can be updated.

Police say that all it takes is one piece of information to further an investigation and bring justice. The website will allow people to submit tips anonymously directly to detectives or to be contacted by a detective if they wish.

The website can be found here.

