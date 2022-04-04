Lexington police provide tips to help prevent catalytic converter thefts

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As we continue to see an increase in stolen catalytic converters, the Lexington Police Department has issued tips to help prevent thefts of this car part.

LPD's tips to help prevent catalytic converter thefts:



Consider installing a catalytic converter anti-theft device in your vehicle. These devices make the vehicle’s converter more difficult to remove and are less attractive to potential thieves.

Engrave your vehicle VIN and phone number into your catalytic converter or paint your catalytic converter a bright color to make it less attractive to potential thieves.

Try to park in a well-lit area and/or if you can, install motion-activated lights and security cameras.

When parking in public areas, try to park near fixed objects that limit ground clearance around the vehicle.

In public parking garages and lots, park near the front of the building entrance or other areas where pedestrian traffic is high.

Over the past two years, the value of the minerals used in catalytic converters—platinum, palladium, rhodium—has quickly increased. It is estimated that Kentucky has seen a 234% increase in catalytic converter thefts from 2020 to 2021.

In hopes to crack down on these thefts, state lawmakers introduced a bill—Senate Bill 114—which would require anyone who buys converters to obtain detailed documentation from the seller, proving they own the catalytic converter. SB 114 bill passed with bipartisan support and now heads to Gov. Beshear's desk.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding catalytic converter thefts to contact the Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.