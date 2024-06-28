Lexington police rule May death of man 'non-criminal' after investigation, report says

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department reported on Friday that the death of David Rhineheimer on May 4 has been ruled "non-criminal and is not considered a homicide" after a police investigation with the Fayette County Coroner's Office.

At around 7:15 a.m. on May 4, police were called to the 2100 block of Christian Road for a "person down," according to the department. Upon arrival, officers reportedly found a man who had suffered from "apparent blunt force trauma."

Rhineheimer, who was identified by police on Friday, was taken to a local hospital and died from his sustained injuries.