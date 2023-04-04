Lexington police: Woman charged in connection to 2022 murder

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police charged a woman Tuesday in connection to a 2022 homicide.

32-year-old Courtney Young was charged with murder, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and tampering with physical evidence.

Officers responded on October 25, 2022 to a house on Maple Avenue in Lexington. When police arrived, they located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, Nicole Morton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Young was arrested on October 27, 2022 on unrelated warrants. She is currently being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.

This is an ongoing investigation.

