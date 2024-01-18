Lexington prepares for next round of snow

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Hours before the next storm, Mayor Linda Gorton gathered the city's department heads to discuss preparations.

"It's important that we look out for one another. Be ready to lend a helping hand," Gorton said.

Road crews began pre-treating this morning ahead of the snow. Fayette County Public Schools had a holiday Monday, then had NTI days Tuesday through Thursday due to low temperatures, and roads the district's spokesperson said were still too dangerous for buses. The Streets and Roads director, Rob Allen, said it's been too cold for that snow to melt on side roads while they focused on clearing the primary routes.

"We haven't been above freezing for several days. We're used to, within 48 or 72 hours, probably a 20-degree temperature swing," Allen said.

They've called off school completely for a snow day on Friday. They're also trying to be sure everyone is safe. The Fayette County coroner said a railroad engineer found a person dead along Newtown Pike on Tuesday. The coroner believes the 60-year-old man may have died due to the weather. Commissioner of Housing Advocacy and Community Development Charlie Lanter said there are city workers trying to get people who are out on the streets to consider coming into shelters.

"Unfortunately, we can't require someone to come in, but we highly encourage it and if they absolutely refuse, then we're giving them all the tools to try to stay alive in that weather, but it's unfortunate that every year, we lose someone to this kind of scenario," Lanter said.

He also urged people to check with local shelters to see what items they can donate to help keep everyone warm.