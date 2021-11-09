Lexington Rescue Mission needs volunteers, donations for Thanksgiving meal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The kitchen at the Lexington Rescue Mission is always busy, but right now the pressure’s turned up to serve hundreds of people a holiday meal for Thanksgiving.

“We are anticipating about 600 or so meals that we will be delivering, so we're very excited to be able to do that,” Kim Livesay, the mission’s Direction of Development told LEX 18 Tuesday.

The organization’s Thanksgiving meal delivery was a pandemic first in 2020, but Livesay said it was so successful they’re doing it again this year on Wednesday, November 24th.

However, nationwide food shortages and price hikes mean they need help from the community to make sure everyone has a hot meal in two weeks.

“We've had trouble getting turkeys and hams, and even some vegetables and things,” Livesay said. “A lot of people in the community have been helping us out with that. Everything's a lot more expensive this year. So it is taking a lot more to get the items we need.”

According to Livesay, they’re most in need of the big-ticket items like turkeys, but they’re also asking for volunteers to help deliver the meals. She estimates they’ll need about 100 volunteers total.

“They come by Broadway Christian Church, we pack up their car and tell them where to go, and then they deliver the meals,” she said.

The Lexington Rescue Mission’s annual Thanksgiving dinner will be available through delivery or carry-out at Broadway Christian Church at 187 N. Broadway on November 24th.

Meal delivery will go from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., and to-go meals will be served from 5 to 6 p.m.

If you would like to sign up for a meal, call the mission at 859-381-9600 until November 19th. There is a maximum of four meals per household. If you want to volunteer to deliver Thanksgiving dinners, email Yvette Davis at yvette@lexingtonrescue.org.

The rescue mission also needs warm winter gear for people facing the cold this winter.