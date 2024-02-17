Lexington Rescue Mission walks for warmth on a cold day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A brisk Saturday following light snowfall sounds like a perfect day to stay home and stay warm. A day inside – to which most would not bat an eye – can actually be considered a luxury because not everyone has a home.

To bring attention to this issue, the Lexington Rescue Mission hosted its 17th annual Walk for Warmth.

“We had hundreds of people show up from all across the Bluegrass because their heart is really for people who are experiencing homelessness,” Executive Director of Lexington Rescue Mission Laura Carr said.

“They really want to help however they can. And a lot of times people, they'll say, ‘I want to help with this situation. I see homelessness in my community,’ but they don't know how to help. The Walk for Warmth is a really practical way to help people out of homelessness.”

While the walk raises awareness, the annual gathering practically helps people by raising funds to help people out of homelessness.

Participants paid $30 to register, and some went a step further to collect donations online. A few people even created teams to fundraise competitively. The top dollar collectors received an award at the end of the event.

Erica Dominguez, one of the participants and workers at Lexington Rescue Mission, felt the cold outside temperatures only made the walk more important.

“It is called the Walk for Warmth,” Dominguez said, “and it makes you appreciate the heat inside, and it makes you also empathetic for what people have to go through every day who don't have the luxury of a warm home.”

“I believe housing is a right and I'm super excited that so many people came out and walked in the cold this morning. It is all about helping people who do have some income but can't make that first month's rent or deposit. Just that little boost can make a life change for someone.”

The route – which began at Calvary Baptist Church in downtown Lexington – went nearly two miles. Once walkers arrived back at the church, they sat for lunch and awards while a few speakers talked about the importance of the event.

Last year, the Lexington Rescue Mission housed 71 adults and 17 kids. At any time, around 20 people have their names on a waitlist to be housed next.

Those interested in donating to Lexington Rescue Mission and this cause can go to www.walkforwarmth.org to donate or find more information.