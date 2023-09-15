Lexington restaurants host AVOL's "Dining Out for Life" event

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington restaurants raised tens of thousands of dollars for a local organization fighting HIV in the community.

Thursday nights are always busy at Lexington restaurants, but this dinner is different.

"We're hosting a dinner party. No one has to cook. No one has to do dishes. I'm not cooking, so you know it's good food!" said Michael Frazier, a volunteer and ambassador for AVOL Kentucky.

Honeywood here in The Summit is one of more than 50 restaurants across Lexington participating in AVOL's Dining Out for Life. These restaurants donate at least 25% of sales today to AVOL, whose mission is to end HIV.

"It helps people in need, medical necessity and need in providing essential services to 72 counties of those in need," Frazier said.

Frazier said the vast number of restaurants participating says a lot about how much Kentuckians care for each other.

"I would have to say that the meaning is overwhelming with appreciation and gratitude, appreciation that community members are invested in the community. I think that when we look at restaurants and businesses, we want to see the support of us giving to them, but also them giving back," Frazier said.

Jared Mouton is the general manager here at Honeywood. He said it's essential for all of them here to be a positive presence in the community.

"It means a lot to see so many members of the community come together for such an important cause, and we're proud to be a part of it," Mouton said.

That community, Frazier says, is the heart of what AVOL does.

"We have come together as a community, as an organization, as volunteers with AVOL to say, 'We can be that lending hand. We can be that help in the community,' not just here in Fayette County, but really band together," Frazier said.

According to the AVOL website, the event has raised more than $60,000 as of Thursday evening. To donate, you can visit AVOLKY.org.