Lexington rugby team remembers player after sudden death

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington rugby team is remembering the life of its former president after she suddenly passed away last week.

Ali Crane, 30, was a member of the Lexington Black Widows for more than a decade, after playing for the women's rugby club team at the University of Kentucky.

According to the GoFundMe established in her name, Crane died suddenly last Monday, June 19.

The 'Ali Crane Memorial Fund' was established this week with multiple goals in mind, according to her teammates.

With a goal of raising $5,000, the money will be used to put a memorial bench in Centennial Park, the team's home field, hang a framed jersey on the wall at Molly Brooke's, host a memorial gathering and provide financial support to new rugby players.

The team met on Sunday at Centennial Park for a brief memorial followed by a celebration of her life at Molly Brooke's bar, the bar which the team frequents after games.

"It's never going to be the same without her. But we're doing this for her and we'll continue to play for her," said current Black Widows president Kristi McIntosh.

Crane's teammates remember her as a "light" who bettered the lives of others on and off the field.

"She wanted people to be the best version of themselves and live the best life that they could," said teammate Shannyn Drummond.

"She always seemed so full of life that imagining her not...is really hard," said another teammate, Shea Hill.

As of Sunday evening, the memorial fund surpassed $2,000. To learn more and to donate, you can visit its page on GoFundMe.