Lexington sends weather preparedness reminders ahead of expected near zero temperatures

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — LEX 18 Chief Meterologist Bill Meck expects the weather this Christmas weekend to be among our top 10 coldest. Bill's latest forecast.

With single-digit temperatures and below-zero wind chill Friday through mid-day Sunday, the city of Lexington has a series of reminders of what to do and how to prepare for the extreme cold, as well as holiday travel and final household checks.