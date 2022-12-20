Lexington sends weather preparedness reminders ahead of expected near zero temperatures

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — LEX 18 Chief Meterologist Bill Meck expects the weather this Christmas weekend to be among our top 10 coldest. Bill's latest forecast.
With single-digit temperatures and below-zero wind chill Friday through mid-day Sunday, the city of Lexington has a series of reminders of what to do and how to prepare for the extreme cold, as well as holiday travel and final household checks.
- General Extreme Cold Preparedness - https://www.bereadylexington.com/extreme-cold/
- Winter Driving Challenges: https://www.bereadylexington.com/be-ready-for-winter-driving-challenges/
- What to expect if you’re traveling during the holidays: https://www.bereadylexington.com/expect-increased-traffic-and-travelers-this-holiday-weekend/
- Prevent frozen pipes: https://www.bereadylexington.com/prepare-now-to-keep-household-water-pipes-from-freezing/
- Be Ready for Power Outages: https://www.bereadylexington.com/be-ready-for-power-outages/
- Special Care for Pets during Extreme Cold: https://www.bereadylexington.com/pets-need-special-care-during-winter-weather/
- Space Heater Safety: https://www.bereadylexington.com/space-heater-safety/
- Lexington’s Office of Homeless Prevention Winter Weather Plan Status: https://www.bereadylexington.com/homeless_ewwp_1216/