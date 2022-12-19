Watch Now
A Blast From Siberia Coming

Early Week Warmth Changes Dramatically
Posted at 6:13 PM, Dec 19, 2022
The Siberian Express is coming. The cold is on the move and by the end of the week engulfs much of the US sending our temps to single digits and teens by late week to Christmas on Sunday. Wind chills can get into the 15 to 25 below zero range, especially Friday into Saturday.

To put the Christmas week cold in perspective, it should be among our top 10 coldest. The temperatures drop Thursday night will be dizzying going from the mid 40s Thursday afternoon to a low around 5 Friday morning. There will be some snow, but much more north & west of us.

There will likely be some snow with the Arctic front when it comes through Thursday night lasting into Friday along with a flash freeze. The big snows look to be across the Midwest and Great Lakes, but even with some accumulation here and the strong winds with the cold, travel may be impacted here Thursday night and into the weekend.

Confidence on the extreme cold is high, but the snow potential can still change as we get closer to the holiday, so Stay Weather Aware for future forecasts as we hone in on details.

