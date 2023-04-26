Lexington Sporting Club one step closer to new facility after zoning change

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — With goals made and games won, the Lexington Sporting Club’s inaugural season is well underway, but between matches and practices, the search for a home facility continues.

“What I'm not sure about is zoning and planning, but what I do know about is player development and football and what this means to the community,” said head coach Sam Stockley.

During a Lexington Fayette Urban County Council meeting, Stockley emphasized the program’s need for a facility.

“We have the football club now. We've partly got the facility, but we need that training facility to be able to put the icing on the cake for it to be a true development system and a proper football club,” said Stockley.

After hours of public comment, the council approved a zoning change that could bring the club’s vision to life.

The new zoning classifies 5380 and 5354 Athens Boonesboro Road a Highway Service Business, or B-3.

Under the new zoning, the Lexington Sporting Club can pursue development of its 60,000 square foot stadium, training center, medical facility, 2,000 parking spots, and restaurants.

“It will be the best facility in Kentucky, if not in the country once it’s fully built,” said Stockley.

Opposition to the plan hasn’t wavered, with a number of opponents coming forward with prepared comments and questions.

“You're being asked to change a zone that will affect all of Athens Boonesboro Road,” said Julie Goodman. “It will affect our traffic, which is already so bad. We're the second worst road for fatalities in Fayette County. DOT is trying to figure out how to fix it, and they want to bring a 6,500-person stadium when we can't even figure out how to fix it now.”

Other opponents aren’t convinced the facility will actually end up in Lexington.

Tom Miller, speaking on behalf of the opponents, said, “We recently received a development plan for the stadium in Nicholasville on March 1, 2023. This is where they're building the stadium.”

Echoing the concern, another opponent called it a switch and bait, asking, “How can we protect this community if they build in Jessamine County?”

Despite objections, the vote passed. One by one, the majority of council members affirmed the future of the Lexington Sporting Club and the promise of that future unfolding in Fayette County.

“Every entity that comes into our community and wants to do something that's different from the status quo is met with opposition and I'm very frustrated by that,” said council member Whitney Elliott Baxter. “We can't always say no to everything, we just can't.”

