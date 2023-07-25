Lexington teens learn importance of money management

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A program with the goal of ending youth violence is wrapping up the summer with a focus on finances.

Tuesday, Lexington teens enrolled in One Lexington's "It Takes a Village" program learned about establishing good money habits at a young age.

It's helpful for 13-year-old Dierre Hudson, who already has big goals.

"Well, if I have money, the first thing I want to do is retire my mom," he told LEX 18.

That's why financial advisor Dale Morgan shared his message, as he explained the importance of money management. He covered skills from making a budget to avoiding debt.

"We always try to tell these kids, if you can start saving now, you will bode well later on," Morgan said. He teaches financial literacy workshops through his organization, Foundation 47.

The 13 to 17 year olds he spoke to are part of "It Takes a Village," which aims to prevent youth violence in the city through positive experiences. 90% of its participants have experienced the impacts of gun violence, according to One Lexington director Devine Carama.

Mentors say financial literacy fits into the program's broader goals.

"They can make better choices, and their choices come with a consequence," said Andre Wilson.

A message of personal responsibility for these teenagers - starting with a lesson in personal finance.

"If you can learn at a young age, it'll be easier for you when you grow up," Dierre said. "When you grow up, you have bills and stuff to pay, so if you learn to handle it you won't have any problems."

"Your environment, and your upbringing, none of that can determine who you become in your life," Morgan said. "I know it sounds cliche, but you really can be everything you want to be in life."