Police report: Kentucky woman charged with child abuse, allegedly locked child in dog cage

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Kentucky woman was arrested on June 3 after a filed complaint warrant reported that she committed several acts of child abuse including allegedly forcing her kid to stay in a dog cage.

The warrant filed in the Madison County District Court read that 31-year-old Sheila T. Mann was arrested and charged on several counts of child abuse.

The warrant noted that officials interviewed her child who told police that Mann committed several acts of child abuse including strangulation, violent threats, tying their hands together, and allegedly forcing them to stay in a dog cage for two to three days.

The warrant noted that the alleged acts took place at a home between Jan. 1, 2024 and March 7, 2024.

The citation listed that Mann was charged with the following: