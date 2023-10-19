Lexington woman involved in cross-county police chase pleads guilty to several charges

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington woman who led police on a cross-county chase in February pleaded guilty to multiple charges.

The incident started with a domestic violence call between Lasielle White and her boyfriend. White then drove her car into a house and led police on a chase.

According to Judge Thomas Travis' Office, she was sentenced Thursday morning to two years total for all counts, and the sentence was probated for five years.

White pleaded guilty to the following:



first-degree criminal mischief

first-degree fleeing or evading police

two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment

three counts of second-degree wanton endangerment

There is restitution for $4,544.30 to be paid to LFUCG.