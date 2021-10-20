Lexington woman scrambling to find housing out of $3,400 holding deposit

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington woman given 30 days to vacate her apartment emptied her savings for a new place to live but still without a home.

The last time we talked to Rhonda Wright, she was given 30 days to vacate her apartment at the Red Mile Square Townhomes.

Three days after we talked to her, she paid a local landlord a $1,700 holding deposit.

"That was for 14 days. After the 14 days was up. He wanted another $1,700 deposit to hold it, or he was going to put it back out there," said Wright.

So she emptied all $4,000 from her and her daughter's savings to pay him a total of $3,400 in just three weeks.

"It was days of paying the second $1,700. Days that he said, 'I'm sorry I can't rent to you,'" said Wright.

On top of that, she was informed that she wouldn't be getting her money back.

"I made sure it was legit. I wasn't just gonna fall for a scam, but I fell for a scheme," said Wright.

She was given more time by her current landlord but still has to find a new place by Halloween.

LEX 18 reached out to the landlord of that property. We're not releasing their name because of privacy reasons, and he told us he didn't have anything other to tell us than to call section eight (Wright's housing voucher program).

Since they didn't have a written agreement about the deposit, technically the landlord isn't required to return the money. Kentucky law says there's no timeframe for deposits to be returned, but tenants can take legal action.

Wright is considering it, but that'll take time and more money.

"I feel like out of desperation I let that money go too quickly," said Wright.

Now she's scraping up what she has and hoping for the best.

"A little defeated, but at the same time, I have really strong faith, so I know that God has a plan for me and my family," said Wright.