Lexington's 1st District holds homelessness listening session

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Homelessness in Lexington isn't a new problem, but members of the community are always looking for new ways to solve it. Wednesday evening, they got together in the East End to discuss the problem and hear from the people who know the struggle firsthand.

The last few years have been tough on people looking for ways to make ends meet.

"We have been living in tents. We've been living under bridges. We've just been doing things that we can to try to keep each other safe," said Delfia Marcum.

Marcum and her husband want to find a way to get on their feet, but also a way to stay together.

"In all the shelters that we've tried to go to, they've wanted to separate us. We need more resources. We need more availability for people like us, young couples that aren't using substances or have to go to a rehab, just to be together," Marcum said.

They came to the Lyric Theatre Wednesday to be part of a listening session as members of Lexington's 1st District looked for ways to address homelessness.

Councilmember Tayna Fogle said she will push for more funding for housing stabilization. She, city officials, people who have homes and businesses here, and those who don't have shelter all came together. One of the takeaways, they said, was how much common ground there was.

"Hearing people from very different places say the same thing. What that means is we have agreement. We have a place to start," said Charlie Lanter, Lexington's commissioner of housing advocacy and community development.

Jeff Herron is the city's homelessness prevention manager. He said he has a staff of two and does what he can.

"We have a large need and a large system to operate and we can't do that alone. It takes an entire community and the biggest goal that I have is to continue to bring the community into that conversation," Herron said.

Lanter said the city will soon announce a plan to make sure people have shelter through the winter. He said they'll take the ideas people talk about here back to city meetings.

Tee Dee Young owns a music club on Second Street. He said one of the most important things people can do to help is to simply connect.

"A lot of them know me because I sit down, we have a conversation. The greatest thing in the world is understanding," Young said.

Young said that kind of understanding can be the way forward.

"Find out what they want, not what you want them to do or who you want them to be. Find out what do they want out of life and help them to be successful," he said.

That's how he sees everybody out here, people just like Delfia Marcum.

"We're humans, too, just as well as anybody else, and we want to be seen as that," Marcum said.

