Lexington's Abraham Lincoln mural named in USA Today's top 20 murals in the United States

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The East Main Street mural of Abraham Lincoln has been named to the top 20 best murals to take a selfie with in a USA Today article.

The mural was created by Brazilian street artist Eduardo Kobra in 2013. USA Today describes the work as a "colorful kaleidoscope depiction" of the former president.

The piece is a meta art piece, not only a painting of Lincoln but a rendering of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.

If you want to snap a selfie, the mural can be found on the back wall of the Kentucky Theatre at 214 E. Main Street.