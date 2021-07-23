Watch
News

Actions

Lexington's Abraham Lincoln mural named in USA Today's top 20 murals in the United States

items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy of Kentucky Tourism
Lincoln Memorial.jpg
Posted at 4:25 PM, Jul 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-23 16:25:54-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The East Main Street mural of Abraham Lincoln has been named to the top 20 best murals to take a selfie with in a USA Today article.

The mural was created by Brazilian street artist Eduardo Kobra in 2013. USA Today describes the work as a "colorful kaleidoscope depiction" of the former president.

The piece is a meta art piece, not only a painting of Lincoln but a rendering of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.

If you want to snap a selfie, the mural can be found on the back wall of the Kentucky Theatre at 214 E. Main Street.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight

BBN Tonight