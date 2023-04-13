Lexington's Commissioner of Health removed from role after nearly three months

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington's Commissioner of Health has been removed nearly three months after starting in the role.

The Lexington-Fayette County Board of Health voted to remove Dr. Sheila Owens-Collins as Commissioner of Health during a special meeting April 8.

"We cannot comment further on a personnel matter. The Board of Health continues to provide its full support to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department staff as they continue fulfilling the agency’s mission of ‘helping Lexington be well,'" according to a statement from LFCHD.

Owens-Collins was appointed Commissioner of Health in January and took over the role January 17.