Watch Now
News

Actions

Lexington's Commissioner of Health removed from role after nearly three months

dr. owens-collins.JPG
LFCHD
dr. owens-collins.JPG
Posted at 11:06 AM, Apr 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-13 11:13:13-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington's Commissioner of Health has been removed nearly three months after starting in the role.

The Lexington-Fayette County Board of Health voted to remove Dr. Sheila Owens-Collins as Commissioner of Health during a special meeting April 8.

"We cannot comment further on a personnel matter. The Board of Health continues to provide its full support to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department staff as they continue fulfilling the agency’s mission of ‘helping Lexington be well,'" according to a statement from LFCHD.

Owens-Collins was appointed Commissioner of Health in January and took over the role January 17.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Live Derby Coverage!

Watch LEX 18 Live at the Derby!