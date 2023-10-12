Lexington's Jewish community hosts prayer vigil for Israel

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Members of the Jewish community in Lexington came together Wednesday night to pray and stand in solidarity with Israelis.

The vigil, hosted by the UK Jewish Student Center, served as an opportunity for people of all faiths to come together to honor those fighting overseas and to pray for peace.

Dozens of people were in attendance, speaking out against the attacks launched by Hamas militants over the weekend.

"It's heartbreaking and disgusting to see that type of terrorism," said attendee Fran Anderson. "Women, children, grandmothers killed and they way they're being treated is just horrible. And I think we have to stand up against that and we cannot let that happen."

The event was led by Rabbi Shlomo Litvin, Chabad at the UK Jewish Student Center. He said the event allowed for a sense of community after the devastation the Jewish community witnessed over the weekend.

"In a bit of a selfish moment, I really needed tonight," Litvin said. "I know many of the students I spoke to, the community members I spoke to, said the same exact thing."

Student volunteer, Camille Luttrell, said the scenes in Israel are both painful and personal, as she knows people residing in the country.

"It's very heartbreaking to see someone that you know have to go through this," she said. "Someone I know just got engaged and her fiancé is having to leave to go overseas from the reserve to fight."

The event concluded with a reading of the names of Israeli soldiers known by Lexington residents.

Luttrell added that the ceremony helped bring a sense of relief after a difficult few days.

"Seeing everyone come together really, honestly lifted my spirits and helped me to feel happier and I really have some more hope that people are supporting us," she said.