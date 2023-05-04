Lexington's 'Lee G News' creator hospitalized after accident

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Local media personality Lee Carter is in the hospital after an accident early this week.

From rap to sports commentating to recaps of Comic Con, Carter has gained a following over the years, especially for his “Lee G News” program.

“He's always a person that's smiling, always joking with everybody, always wanting to see everyone happy, see everyone having a good time,” said longtime friend and music producer J.K. Wyche.

Friends and followers are now rallying behind Carter as he recovers in a Louisville hospital.

According to Wyche, Carter was riding a scooter in Shelbyville when he was involved in a car accident early Monday. The incident left him critically injured.

“Getting that news was like…it was shocking, it was just hard to believe,” recalled Wyche.

According to Wyche, the two had been working on a project leading up to the accident. The music producer sees Carter as more of a brother than a friend.

“You just have to keep positive about everything and pray that he comes through this.”