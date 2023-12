LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington's Urban County Council has passed an ordinance to expand alcohol sales on Sundays to 6:00 a.m.

Right now, they can only start serving at 11:00 a.m. on Sundays. It's a holdover from the era of once-popular blue laws. For many years, Lexingtonians couldn't buy alcohol at restaurants at all on Sundays.

With its passing, alcohol sales at restaurants will have uniform hours throughout the week, going from 6:00 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.