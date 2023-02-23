LexPark Board approves plan to return free parking on weekends, after 7:00 p.m. on weeknights

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The LexPark Board has unanimously approved a plan to return to free parking at downtown meters on weekends and after 7:00 p.m. on weekdays. The city says the changes will go into effect immediately.

Mayor Linda Gorton negotiated the agreement after several downtown businesses expressed concerns over recent rate increases and expanded hours.

The LexPark team plans on working quickly to change the stickers on meters and to reprogram them to reflect the new enforcement hours.

Because LexPark needed additional revenue for safety improvements, the city will increase the amount it pays to park employee vehicles in LexPark garages. Starting on July 1, the city will pay the government rate which is an increase of about $200,000 a year.

A final vote is set for March 9.