Watch
News

Actions

LFCHD confirms first flu-related death of the season as flu cases continue to rise

The Best Time To Get Your Flu Shot This Year, According To CDC Experts
Copyright Adobe
<a href="https://stock.adobe.com/search?load_type=search&native_visual_search=&similar_content_id=&is_recent_search=&search_type=usertyped&k=vaccine&asset_id=102615165">Adobe</a>
The Best Time To Get Your Flu Shot This Year, According To CDC Experts
Posted at 9:26 AM, Apr 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-06 09:26:01-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Fayette County Health Department reported the city's first flu-related death of the season as flu cases continue to increase.

There were 172 lab-confirmed flu cases this week, up 15 cases since last Wednesday.

LFCHD encourages residents to remember that lab-confirmed cases only reflect a small percentage of flu cases in Lexington. Many providers use rapid testing, which is not required to be reported to state/local health departments.

Free flu shots are available by same-day appointment every Monday, Wednesday, or Thursday in LFCHD's Public Health Clinic, located at 650 Newtown Pike, or by calling 859-288-2483.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Prime time is all the time!

Download the App!