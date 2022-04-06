LFCHD confirms first flu-related death of the season as flu cases continue to rise

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Fayette County Health Department reported the city's first flu-related death of the season as flu cases continue to increase.

There were 172 lab-confirmed flu cases this week, up 15 cases since last Wednesday.

LFCHD encourages residents to remember that lab-confirmed cases only reflect a small percentage of flu cases in Lexington. Many providers use rapid testing, which is not required to be reported to state/local health departments.

A flu shot for ages 6 months and older is the best way to protect yourself from the flu. Get your free flu shot by same-day appointment every Monday, Wednesday or Thursday in our Public Health Clinic, 650 Newtown Pike, by calling 859-288-2483!

