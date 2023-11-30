LFUCG hosts workshop to bring together tenants, landlords

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Fayette Urban County Government (LFUCG) hosted a workshop that brought both tenants & landlords together on Thursday.

With eviction numbers high and rental assistance scarce, there are a lot of questions on their minds that often lead to tensions.

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, housing is still a struggle for many Americans because of increasing prices and a shortage of affordable options. Rent has increased by 9% in the last two years.

LFUCG partnered with local agencies like Legal Aid of the Bluegrass and Kentucky Fair Housing Council to answer some of those questions for tenants and landlords.

"How do you know if they're discriminating against the applicant," one resident asked.

Arthur Crosby, lawyer and Executive Director of the Kentucky Fair Housing Council, led a presentation and answered questions from those in attendance.

"We think that it's important for tenants and landlords to talk to each other. The system doesn't work if you don't have both," Crosby said. "We are hoping that there's a little clarification."

Housing advocates say they plan to keep the workshops going if you missed this one.

