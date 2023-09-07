Life-saving overdose reversal medicine now available over the counter

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The life-saving overdose reversal medicine, Narcan, is rolling out as an over-the-counter treatment at drug stores this week.

Narcan nasal spray, also known as "naloxone", received FDA approval for over-the-counter sales earlier this year. Its manufacturer, Emergent Biosolutions, began distributing the drug to retailers, such as drug stores, at the end of August.

Harm reduction organizations are applauding the move, as it expands access to the medication.

Jessamine County Health Department's harm reduction director, Sidney Bisschop, said the tool is 'life or death.'

"People who may not have had access before now will be able to do that at their local pharmacy," Bisschop said.

In 2022, Kentucky's Overdose Fatality Report showed 2,135 Kentuckians lost their lives in drug overdoses. That number was down 5% from 2021, the first time the statistic declined in the state since 2018.

Emergent assigned the drug a recommended retail price of $45 for two doses.

Shauna O'Nan, who works in peer support for the county's harm reduction team, credits Narcan to her own survival story.

"Seven overdoses," she said. "And by the grace of God, I am now out here trying to throw lifelines to people like me."

O'Nan said having more access to the medicine will save other lives and give people a second chance at recovery.

"Everything can be restored. The most important thing is keeping us alive long enough until we're ready to make that change," O'Nan said.

The Narcan-brand nasal spray of naloxone is currently the only version of the drug with over-the-counter FDA approval.

It can be found at major retailers, including Walgreens, CVS and Walmart.

In a press release, Emergent announced Narcan was being shipped to "leading mass, drug/pharmacy and grocery stores, as well as online retailers."

Many health departments and harm reduction organizations, including Jessamine County's, offer naloxone free of charge for residents.

