Lighting the season

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky has officially moved into the holiday season. As you head out to see light displays across the region, there's a unique one in a Nicholasville neighborhood, put on by a young man trying to do good.

On a dark Black Friday evening, the Nielson home on Bernie Trail shines bright. For the past few years, the "Wild Lights" display has attracted quite a crowd.

"We start setting up in late July, putting stuff up on the roof, just getting stuff prepped and out of the attic," said 17-year-old Zach Nielson, the creator of the display.

"It's definitely a lot of work. We start programming and planning for next year now," Nielson said.

Nielson said he started creating displays when he was 10.

"I always loved the glow of Christmas lights and I saw a small little controller at Lowe's and that just sparked it all," he said.

Nielson said it's a way to create some joy for the neighborhood and also share his faith with others.

Each year, Nielson takes donations to give to a different charity organization.

"This year is Charity Water, trying to provide clean drinking to the rest of the world, under-developed communities," he said.

There's also a food truck, chipping in 10% of their proceeds as well.

"I love giving back to the community and giving back to the people that need it most, because they've given so much to me. I don't want to take it for myself, because I get so much already," Nielson said.

As Nielson's lights shine this year, he hopes they can brighten a lot of other people's lives as well.

