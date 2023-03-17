“Like pouring salt on a wound”: Stabbing victim’s family addresses killers’ charges

LANCASTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — Last February, 20-year-old Dylan Reyes was stabbed to death in his Garrard County apartment.

One year later, justice still feels far out of reach for the Reyes family.

“Sometimes we're so desperate for answers that we come to the conclusion, is there ever gonna be justice?” said Dylan’s aunt, Raquel Mondragon.

20-year-old Mallory Reynolds, her 15-year-old sister Morgan, and 17-year-old cousin Cruz Torres are charged in the crime.

A year into the case, Torres’ family doesn’t feel their charges or penalties are harsh enough.

Mallory Reynolds is currently out, walking free until her next court date. After a grand jury opted not to indict Reynolds with complicity to commit murder, she only faces charges for tampering with evidence and unlawful transaction with a minor.

Her sister, Morgan Reynolds, known as the primary attacker, is being held in the Campbell County Detention Center and faces charges for murder.

Torres, who’s aged out of juvenile status, has made bond. He’s currently on house arrest and facing murder charges.

“Our emotions are a wreck,” said Mondragon. “We don't know how to describe them. Having to see them out of jail has been really hard.”

Over a year later and Torres’ family feels their fight for justice is only getting harder.

“It’s like pouring salt on a wound,” said Mondragon.

All three charged in Reyes’ case will appear in court together on April 21.