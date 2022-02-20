LIVE UPDATES - Olympic microflame extinguished at Closing Ceremony -- Sights and Sounds:

The 2022 Winter Olympics conclude with the Closing Ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 20, and NBCOlympics.com is here with you watching the spectacles and statements in Beijing, China.

The Closing Ceremony will stream LIVE on Peacock on Sunday at 7 a.m. ET, with a commentary-free feed featuring natural sound from inside the venue. It will also stream live on NBCOlympics.com and in the NBC Sports app, with authentication.

An NBC-produced show of the Closing Ceremony will air at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, with that show also streaming on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

Also airing on NBC Sunday evening will be Olympic Gold, a one-hour retrospective on the defining moments of the 2022 Winter Olympics. It airs at 7 p.m. ET, one hour before the start of NBC's Closing Ceremony show.

The final NBC Daytime show of these Olympics also airs Sunday at 2 p.m. ET, featuring coverage of some of the final events of the Games.

Both Olympic Gold and NBC Daytime can also be streamed on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app

Who will light the cauldron? What other moments will steal the show? Follow along with our Live Blog below as we track every big moment of the Opening Ceremony as it unfolds in Beijing...

How to watch the 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremonyt

Closing Ceremony Viewing Guide Event Time Where to watch Closing Ceremony (LIVE) Feb. 20, 7 a.m. ET Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports app NBC Daytime show Feb. 20, 2 p.m. ET NBC, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports app Olympic Gold Feb. 20, 7 p.m. ET NBC, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports app Closing Ceremony (NBC) Feb. 20, 8 p.m. ET NBC, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports app

LIVE UPDATES: Olympic microflame extinguished at Closing Ceremony

Stay tuned...