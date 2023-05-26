Watch Now
LMPD Officer Wilt continues to show signs of progress in his recovery

LMPD
Posted at 11:35 PM, May 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-25

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Nickolas Wilt who was badly injured in a mass shooting back in April, is continuing to show signs of improvement.

Officer Wilt's family says he is now able to respond to yes or no questions more consistently. He has also started walking with a harness and is gaining strength in his legs.

His family says his speech and ability to communicate are improving daily.

Officer Wilt is able to brush his teeth independently, a milestone his family says shows that "his determination and fighting spirit are evident as he confronts his challenges head-on and still isn't backing down."

Wilt's family says pictures and cards are displayed on his wall as a "reminder of encouragement and motivation he receives from those around him."

Officer Wilt was critically injured when he responded to a mass shooting at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville.

