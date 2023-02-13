Local exhibit honors 'Black Horsemen of the Kentucky Turf'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Horse Park and International Museum of the Horse are highlighting Black equine history in the Bluegrass. The museum's exhibit "Black Horseman of the Kentucky Turf" is a walking timeline, from enslaved horsemen to some of the very first to compete in the 1875 Kentucky Derby.

Kentucky Horse Park executive director, Lee Carter, says, "Look at the first 27 years of the derby, you know, 15 of those winners were African Americans, right? And so, they had such a significant presence in the sport early on. Then regrettably, there was a period of time, I don't think there was a Black jockey at the derby from 1921 until the year 2000."

Isaac Murphy, a former slave and the first rider to win the derby was known as one of the greatest athletes of the 19th century. The last African American to win the Kentucky Derby and consecutively in 1901 and 1902, was Jimmy Winkfield. Carter says this exhibit is filled with unique stories.

"There are so many stories and again, you look at again, how vital the horse is and was to our Commonwealth and it sustained us. And so, there are stories of positive and negatives that go with that,” says Carter.

When people walk through the exhibit, the museum's leaders say they want people to have a more complete idea of what the Bluegrass horse industry and traditions looked like.

Carter explains, "I think as folks come in and they walk into this exhibit, I really do think there's an 'ah-ha' moment, an educational moment for them, and that they can walk away with a greater understanding of that impact there."

That impact isn't just limited to riders. It expands to trainers like Edward Brown — a former slave who become known as the top trainer in the state. He produced several derby winners. Lee Carter says that knowing the past helps to shape the future. He hopes this awareness continues conversations around diversity.

He says, "I think if you look at the history of the derby, you look at the history of thoroughbred racing and you can see how the Black jockey was pushed out over a period of time and we don't want that. You know, we want to make sure that, that entire industry, that the entire equine industry as a whole is diverse, gets to be more diverse."

