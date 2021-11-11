Local heroes celebrate in Richmond for Veterans Day

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The NAACP and The Friends of the Maple Grove Cemetery honored local heroes on Thursday. They laid one wreath for Tuskegee Airman Frank D. Walker, one for Buffalo soldier Robert Ballard, and one for all veterans.

It's the first time a ceremony of its type was held. Judy Green-Baker with the Friends of the Maple Grove Cemetery says the goal was to celebrate and educate the community.

"The story of African Americans in the military is kind of lost. And so, it's very important that on a Veterans Day or really any day that we remember those individuals who have sacrificed so much for the freedoms that we share today. And we want to tell that story," said Baker.

Walker's daughter Eve Ballew says her dad would have been proud.

"They've done other things. He's gotten awards and certificates and things from other things. But this right here, this is kind of a special. This is special because it's more about home," said Ballew. "I think he would have liked it. If he'd still been living, he would have a good time."