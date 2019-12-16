Bowden and Duffy named first team AP All-Americans

LEXINGTON, Ky. — For the second straight season Kentucky has placed two Wildcats on the Associated Press All-American first team. This year it's Lynn Bowden and Max Duffy

Bowden is the first team All-Purpose player after starting the season as a wide receiver and kick returner and then making the switch to quarterback. He helped lead a potent UK ground game by being the only player in the nation to lead his team in both rushing (1,235) and pass receiving (348). He ranks 13th on UK’s career receptions list with 114 and is 18th on the career receiving yards list with 1,303 yards.

Duffy is the first team Punter. The Ray Guy winner leads the nation in punting at 49 yards per punt. Only nine of Duffy's 47 punts have been returned this season and he's put 24 of them inside the 20 yard line.

The two Wildcats will lead Kentucky against Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl on December 31st.