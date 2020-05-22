Chris Oats in hospital with serious medical issue

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — KSR has reported that Kentucky linebacker, Chris Oats, is in a Cincinnati hospital with a serious medical issue. UK had this following statement:

Chris Oats is in the hospital due to a medical issue. The family has asked us to confirm that the issue is not related to Covid 19. Chris expected to move to a physical rehabilitation center in the near future. The family requests that their privacy be respected during this time.