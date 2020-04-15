Clarke stays committed to Kentucky amid G-League rumors

(LEX 18) — Kentucky commit and one of the top-recruits in the 2020 class, Terrence Clarke, will stay committed to Kentucky after rumors circulated the internet that he would head to the G-League.

Clarke confirmed that on Wednesday morning:

BBN, don’t worry, my loyalty never changed. I’m here to stay. Can’t wait to get on campus and get to work and chase #9 with my brothers! 💙✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/64ONm7WzpS — Terrence Clarke (@terrenceclarke_) April 15, 2020

Reports made its rounds saying that Clarke would bypass Kentucky and sign a $500,000 contract with the NBA's Development League. The head recruiter for the G-Leauge is Rod Strickland, who was an assistant coach at Kentucky. Calipari weighed in as well: