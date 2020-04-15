Menu

Clarke stays committed to Kentucky amid G-League rumors

Terrence Clark
Posted at 4:12 PM, Apr 15, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-15 16:26:30-04

(LEX 18) — Kentucky commit and one of the top-recruits in the 2020 class, Terrence Clarke, will stay committed to Kentucky after rumors circulated the internet that he would head to the G-League.

Clarke confirmed that on Wednesday morning:

Reports made its rounds saying that Clarke would bypass Kentucky and sign a $500,000 contract with the NBA's Development League. The head recruiter for the G-Leauge is Rod Strickland, who was an assistant coach at Kentucky. Calipari weighed in as well:

